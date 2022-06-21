Search

Microsoft’s Outlook email hit by service issues

Microsoft’s Outlook email platform has been hit by service issues making it inaccessible to some users.

The company has confirmed the problem and said it is working to fix it, with no other services currently appearing to be impacted.

According to Microsoft’s own service status website, some Outlook users “may be unable to access their mailboxes via any connection method” and may encounter “delays sending, receiving or accessing email messages”.

In a statement on the site, Microsoft said: “We’re continuing to analyse service monitoring telemetry to identify the next troubleshooting steps to mitigate the impact.”

The company added that the issue was specific to some users in Europe.

According to the website monitoring service Down Detector, affected users are seeing messages telling them they have been unable to connect to a server, and are struggling to connect to the service from across a range of devices.

The monitoring service showed it began receiving reports of problems at around 9am on Tuesday.

However, the outage appears to be unrelated to an issue at web infrastructure firm Cloudflare which took a large number of popular websites offline earlier on Tuesday morning.

Cloudflare has said that problem has now been resolved.

