Solicitors brought up to date on wills, litigation and regulation

Solicitors from Donegal, Derry and across the north west have come together to be brought up to speed on latest regulations and legal issues affecting their clients.

The legal professional attended the North West Practice Update 2022, a major legal conference, which took place in the Lough Eske Castle Hotel, Donegal Town recently.

Organised by Law Society Skillnet in association with Donegal and Inishowen Bar Associations, the conference is the third in an annual series of specialised training events designed to support local solicitors in communities throughout Ireland to upskill on topics related to practice.

Solicitor Geraldine Conaghan, MacBride Conaghan Solicitors, is President of Inishowen Bar Association and chaired the event.

She said: “The annual North West Practice Update provides Donegal solicitors with an opportunity to come together to collaborate, refocus and upskill on essential areas of practice.

“The conference, which returned in person for the first time since 2019, was addressed by legal experts on wills, litigation and regulation and ensured that local solicitors are up-to-date on important issues to meet the evolving needs of their clients.”

President of the Law Society of Ireland, and Donegal native, Michelle Ní Longáin was also present.

Planning ahead

She said: “Solicitors deal with clients of all ages with varying legal needs within their communities.

“We understand that caring for our loved ones and their future needs can seem daunting, whether that is making decisions on their behalf or establishing plans for their long-term care.

“When it comes to uncertain times, your local solicitor is in your corner. Thanks to the North West Practice Update 2022, Donegal solicitor can advise on the most recent updates to initiatives like the Fair Deal Scheme and the best practical plans for your family’s personal circumstances.

“Solicitors also understand that making a will, and ensuring its up-to-date, becomes more important at certain stages of life. When the time is right, your local solicitor is here to help you plan ahead and get your legal affairs in order.

“If you need trusted legal advice, talk to your local solicitor.”