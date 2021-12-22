Search

24 Dec 2021

5 ways to keep your skincare on point over the festive period

5 ways to keep your skincare on point over the festive period

5 ways to keep your skincare on point over the festive period

Reporter:

Reporter

As a model, entrepreneur, DJ and mum-of-two (with another baby on the way), Vogue Williams is nothing if not busy, and she’s regularly seen on the red carpet at glamorous events alongside husband Spencer Matthews.

The Dublin-born beauty, 36 – who launched her own tanning brand, Bare by Vogue, in 2019 – is also a self-confessed beauty buff and has perfected her party season skincare routine.

Speaking at the Amazon Black Friday Live event, the model mum revealed her five top tips for keeping your complexion looking healthy throughout the festive period…

1. Always remove your make-up


Are you guilty of slumping into bed after a festive shindig with a full face of make-up? “No matter how tempting it is to leave it on, just for one night – don’t!” Williams says. “You will always regret not taking your make-up off. And when you’re getting made up and going out more often over Christmas, it’s hard to get flawless make-up if your skin hasn’t been looked after.”

2. Cleanse, cleanse, and cleanse again

“If I go out night after night after night, like we tend to over Christmas, my skin really feels it and can definitely look tired,” says Williams. “At those times, you can’t beat the power of a double cleanse, or even a triple cleanse!”

She recommends using a cleansing balm followed by a gel to make sure every scrap of make-up and dirt is removed. And if your complexion is looking as hungover as you feel the next morning, skincare can help: “Most people don’t realise this, but you should always start those mornings with a proper cleanse again. It makes such a difference to your pores, and ultimately how flawless your skin looks.”

3. Switch up your skincare in winter

Do you use the same products year-round and notice your skin gets more dry in the colder months? “Just like we get the big coat out over winter, our skincare needs to match the weather too,” Williams says. “In the cold especially, you have to protect your skin from cold winds and central heating. The best way to do this is layer up using facial oils so you have protection against the elements.”

4. Prime for parties

“I never thought a primer could be such a game-changer to my beauty routine,” Williams says. “I am in LOVE with the Elemis Superfood Glow Priming Moisturiser and will be using it non-stop over the festive season. I use it in three different ways – under my foundation for a gorgeous glow, mixed with my foundation for a dewy finish, or as a highlighter to make my cheekbones pop.”

5. Finish with massage

As a final step in her evening skincare routine, Williams says that you “cannot underestimate the power” of facial massage. “I don’t mean spend hours, just spend a minute massaging your final product in before bed, working from the inside of your face outwards,” she says. “Really get stuck in too, use your whole hand and your knuckles too, not just your fingertips. Your hands are the best tools you’ve got!”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media