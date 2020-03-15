BREAKING: Iconic cultural festival postponed due to coronavirus crisis

BREAKING: An iconic cultural festival, which was extremely popular with Donegal performers has announced it is not going ahead due to the coronavirus crisis.

Féis Dhoire Cholmcille (Derry Féis), which has taken place every Easter since 1922, announced its decision to postpone its 2020 event in a statement this morning.

Derry Féis said: "To all of our Feis supporters, the Committee of Féis Dhoire has decided that the Féis will not go ahead on its usual date of Easter week due to the growing concern over the Corona virus and for the health and wellbeing of all our competitors, teachers, adjudicators and volunteers.

"It is hoped that we may run the Féis over two weekends in the autumn and we will keep everyone up to date on this over the coming months.

"The Feis was in its 96th year (plus two years when it became part of the Bogside Festival).

"The Feis is due to celebrate its 100th year in 2022 and through very tough times of the Troubles, it has battled on. However, we are in uncharted times and we all must do as much as possible to stop the spread of this terrible disease. We implore that everyone takes all possible steps to ensure this disease does not spread and that means staying at home if possible. There is no doubt that isolation is the one thing that will beat this terrible disease.

"To all our supporters stay safe and hopefully we will all get through this together. God bless," concluded Feis Dhoire Cholmcille.

Anyone requiring a refund on their 2020 entry fee is asked to contact Derry Féis via Facebook or email.