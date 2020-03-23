Research shows increased compliance in HSE's Covid-19 guidelines



Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan has welcomed the latest research which shows an increase in compliance with HSE guidelines on Covid-19.

The research was carried out on specific aspects of behaviour that play an important role in reducing transmission of the virus.

Figures show that:

93% of people are now washing their hands as per the guidelines.

88% are staying home.

84% are distancing themselves from others as per the social distancing recommendations.

71% are now likely to sit further apart from other people.

75% say they know the steps to take if they experience symptoms.

These figures still show room for improvement but they are promising, especially after so many concerns were raised about social distancing over the weekend. Everyone has a part to play in reducing the spread of the virus. Dr Holohan appealed to everyone to respect social distancing.