5% rise in the number of Covid-19 cases in Donegal

The number of people in Donegal who tested positive for Covid-19 has risen to 120, up from 114 in the most recent figures.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has released data up to midnight on April 6.

As would be expected, Dublin remains the worst hit county with 3,268 confirmed cases.

Community transmission now account for 67% of all cases, with foreign travel accounting for only 10%. This is to be expected given the massive reduction in travel. Close contact with another person with the virus accounts for the remaining 23% of confirmed cases.

