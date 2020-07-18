Revealed: Donegal Covid-19 cases are more than twice those of Derry-Strabane area

Contact
Coronavirus update
The number of people tested positive for Covid-19 in Co. Donegal is more than twice the total for the Derry City and Strabane District Council area, Donegal Live can reveal.
Eight new coronavirus cases were confirmed in Derry City and Strabane yesterday bringing the total in the past two days to 12, according to Department of Health (Northern Ireland) figures.
The council area now has the second highest number of cases recorded in the past week out of all eleven council areas in the North.
Only Causeway Coast and Glens had more in the past week with 19 positive cases - where the Limavady cluster emerged after a 'social gathering'.
It brings the total number of cases in Derry City and Strabane to 224.
The number of cases in Donegal increased by two, according to the latest figures yesterday, bringing the total number of cases to date to 471.
The latest population estimates for the Derry City and Strabane District Council (DCSDC) area gave a population total of 150,680 while the population of Donegal at the last census was 159,192. The Covid-19 incidence rate in Donegal is considerably higher than in Derry and Strabane.
