No new Covid-19 cases in Donegal on a day when almost 100 new cases are reported nationally

No new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Co. Donegal for the latest 24 hour period, according to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today.

As of midnight Thursday 3 September, the HPSC has been notified of 98 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 29,303 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

- 24 were in Dublin, 13 in Kildare, 8 in Kerry, 6 in Kildare, 6 in Kilkenny, 6 in Limerick, 6 in Louth, 5 in Tipperary and the remaining 30 cases are in Carlow, Clare, Cork, Galway, Laois, Leitrim, Longford, Meath, Monaghan, Offaly, Waterford and Wexford.

- 48 are men / 50 are women

- 66% are under 45 years of age

- 42% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

- Nine cases have been identified as community transmission



On a positive note, there have been no new deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today.

There has been a total of 1,777 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “As we head into another weekend, keep physical distance top of mind at all times. Have no more than six visitors to your home and keep 2 metres between you. Open windows and keep rooms well ventilated if possible.

“It’s important that we all keep our number of social contacts low while we focus on keeping our schools safe, continuing to resume healthcare services and ultimately protecting the most vulnerable from COVID-19.”