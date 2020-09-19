Coronavirus: 19 more cases in Donegal out of 274 nationally

Another 19 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Donegal this evening out of a total of 274 nationwide.

The latest figure follows a spike in cases this week. This evening's figure for the county is the third-largest in the country after Dublin and Cork and will fuel concern about the spread of the disease in Donegal.

Thave been no new deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today.

There has now been a total of 1,792 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Friday, September 18, the HPSC has been notified of 274 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 32,538confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

142 are men / 129 are women

65% are under 45 years of age

52% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

52 cases have been identified as community transmission

166 in Dublin, 21 in Cork, 19 in Donegal, seven in Kildare, seven in Offaly, six in Waterford, six in Wicklow, five in Louth, five in Limerick and five in Meath.

The remaining 27 cases are located across 12 counties.The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.