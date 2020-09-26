Religious services return to online format for Donegal Group of Parishes

Contact
Church services move online in Donegal Group of Parishes
Worshippers in Donegal will not be able to attend religious services in churches for the next three weeks.
However, Archdeacon Ven. David Huss is ensuring that his parishioners in Donegal Town, Killymard, Lough Eske and Laghey can still participate online.
Services will be broadcast via the www.Facebook.com/DonegalGroupofParishes at the following times while Donegal remains under Level Three restrictions:
Sundays at 11am
Wednesdays at 8pm
Fridays at 1pm
Ven. Huss has certainly been going the extra mile since the Covid-19 crisis hit Donegal, even coming to national attention for taking to the road on his bicycle to visit parishioners. His online reflections and prayers are reaching a wide audience, and are enjoyed not only by the Church of Ireland community but by people of other faiths too. They have been a particular source of comfort and hope to many, particularly during the strictest periods of lockdown.
