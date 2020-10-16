Donegal Labour activist backs calls to increase the level of fuel allowance

Contact
Seamus Rodgers, Labour Party
Seamus Rodgers, Labour Party spokesperson in the Glenties Municipal District has backed calls to increase the level of fuel allowance.
"We had called for it to be rounded up by €5.50 to €40 a week reports but indications suggest that it will be increased by €3.50.
"People are spending more time at home due to the pandemic and this is leading to much higher heating electricity bills.
"The Christmas Bonus payment this year must continue this year. This annual double payment that would go straight back into the economy and would give a welcome boost to local retailers and the community," he said.
