Donegal Covid-19 update: Slight rise in number of new Donegal cases

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 30 new cases of Covid-19 in Donegal for the latest 24 hour period, up to midnight on Saturday, October 31.

This compares with 25 cases for the previous day.

Donegal has the fifth highest 14 day incidence rate per 100,000 people at 321.

Nationally, there have sadly been five additional deaths related to Covid-19.

There has been a total of 1,913 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Friday 30th October the HPSC has been notified of 416 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 61,456 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

-186 are men / 230 are women

-64% are under 45 years of age

-The median age is 34 years old

-87 in Dublin, 62 in Cork, 41 in Mayo, 37 in Galway and the remaining 189 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

As of 2pm today 320 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 41 are in ICU. 19 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said; “We are making progress in suppressing the current rise of COVID-19. Ireland is currently one of only four countries in the EU with a reduction in its 7-day incidence. Nationally, our reproductive number has reduced to about 1.0.

“We are working collectively to achieve suppression, but it is too early to ease our efforts. The incidence is decreasing in young adults but it continues to rise in those aged over 75. We have more to do but we are on the right track.”