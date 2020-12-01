New visitation guidance for Nursing Homes

Contact
New Covid-19 guidance on visits to long-term residential care facilities come into force on December 7
The Minister for Mental Health and Older People, Mary Butler, TD, welcomes the publication by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) of new Covid-19 Guidance on visitations to Long Term Residential Care Facilities.
The new guidance aims to further support long-term residential care services (including nursing homes) and residents in planning visits across all levels of the framework for restrictive measures in the Government’s Resilience and Recovery 2020-2021: Plan for Living with Covid-19.
The new guidance also includes further advice recognising that major cultural or religious festivals, such as Christmas, are of significance for residents and their families.
This new guidance outlines an updated definition for ‘critical and compassionate circumstances’, which now provides that residents may be facilitated to receive:
- up to one visit by one person per week under Levels 3 and 4 of the framework
- up to one visit by one person per two weeks under Level 5
It also notes that at all framework levels every practical effort should be made to accommodate an additional visit on compassionate grounds during the period of a major cultural or religious festival or celebration of particular significance to the resident, such as the Christmas/New Year period.
To allow time for making arrangements and planning for the implementation of the guidance, the new guidance comes into effect from December 7.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
New Covid-19 guidance on visits to long-term residential care facilities come into force on December 7
Donegal Designer Makers’ members (l-r) jewellery designer Hannah McGuinness and knitwear designer Michelle McCarroll-Neale, with Mark Wheeler of Rathmullan House
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.