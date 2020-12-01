New visitation guidance for Nursing Homes

The Minister for Mental Health and Older People, Mary Butler, TD, welcomes the publication by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) of new Covid-19 Guidance on visitations to Long Term Residential Care Facilities.

The new guidance aims to further support long-term residential care services (including nursing homes) and residents in planning visits across all levels of the framework for restrictive measures in the Government’s Resilience and Recovery 2020-2021: Plan for Living with Covid-19.

The new guidance also includes further advice recognising that major cultural or religious festivals, such as Christmas, are of significance for residents and their families.

This new guidance outlines an updated definition for ‘critical and compassionate circumstances’, which now provides that residents may be facilitated to receive:

- up to one visit by one person per week under Levels 3 and 4 of the framework

- up to one visit by one person per two weeks under Level 5

It also notes that at all framework levels every practical effort should be made to accommodate an additional visit on compassionate grounds during the period of a major cultural or religious festival or celebration of particular significance to the resident, such as the Christmas/New Year period.

To allow time for making arrangements and planning for the implementation of the guidance, the new guidance comes into effect from December 7.