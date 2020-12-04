Walk-through Covid-19 testing centre will be available for Donegal passengers

Irish healthcare company RocDoc has announced that it is opening a walk-through Covid-19 testing centre at Ireland West Airport.

The facility will be located in the arrivals area of the main terminal, and will be fully operational from Tuesday, December 6, and will provide a private testing service to the public, with test results available on the same day.

As part of the services RocDoc will be offering pre-departure tests for passengers flying out of the airport in accordance with the EU’s traffic light system. Thousands of Donegal passengers use Ireland West Airport, near Knock, every year.

RocDoc offers Health Products Regulatory Authority (HPRA) approved CE marked tests using PCR and LAMP technology.

Prices for this service start at €129 per test.

Results from RocDoc’s tests using the LAMP method are available within just a few hours. They also provide tests using the PCR method. Patients can book their tests on CovidCheck.ie.

David Rock, Chief Executive of RocDoc, commented: “’While our focus will be to provide testing for passengers flying in and out of the airport, our facility will also be open to members of the public who wish to have a test or local businesses who want to keep their staff safe. Since opening the country’s first drive-thru testing centre in Ashbourne in August, and at Dublin, Cork and Shannon Airports since then, we have been inundated by enquiries from all over Ireland.’’

Mr Rock continued: ‘’RocDoc also offers a mobile category two laboratory and testing facility which can meet the needs of large organisations that require same day results. This means we can offer businesses on-site, express testing of staff which helps them keep their businesses open.’’

The company has over 20 years of experience in the provision of field hospital units for music festivals and concerts in the UK and Ireland, such as the Isle of Wight Festival.