Bus Éireann services to run at 25% capacity under Level 5 restrictions

Bus Éireann and Expressway services will operate at a capacity of 25% under the new Level 5 restrictions which come into effect from Saturday, December 26.

Government advice is that public transport should be avoided and all travel should be limited within your own county unless the travel is essential, that is for work - when not possible from home, education and other essential purposes.

Capacity will be limited to one in four seats and passengers are advised that these seats should be reserved for essential workers, to observe capacity signage on board vehicles and continue the mandatory wearing of face coverings on all services.

Passengers are advised under no circumstance to use public transport if they are experiencing any Covid-19 related symptoms, nor should public transport be used to travel to or from a Covid-19 testing centre.

“Bus Éireann would like to thank our customers for their high compliance rate with all Covid-19 restrictions on board our services to date,” said Allen Parker, Bus Éireann chief customer officer.

“We are aware that increased restrictions can be frustrating for our passengers and we would like to take this opportunity to ask for their continued understanding and respect for all our frontline employees, including our drivers and supervisors.

“We will continue to work tirelessly to deliver essential public transport services to those who need to travel over the Christmas period and look forward to the continued support of our customers as we all work together to stop the spread of Covid-19.”