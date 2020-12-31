Donegal's Early Learning and Childcare Services to continue to operate from beginning of January

Contact
All early learning and childcare services can continue to operate from the beginning of January
Donegal parents will be happy to learn that following the announcement by the Taoiseach yesterday evening of reintroduction of full Level 5 restrictions, the Minister for Children, Disability, Equality, Integration and Youth, Roderic O’Gorman, TD confirmed last night that all early learning and childcare services can continue to operate from the beginning of January.
This includes full operation of the Early Childhood Care and Education programme, which is set to resume on Monday next, January 4, for most services.
Under the new restrictions announced this evening and in line with the Plan for Living with Covid-19, schools and early learning and childcare will continue to operate in Level 5 and are deemed essential, with schools reopening at a slightly later date of Monday, January 11.
"The public health advice has indicated that the continued operation of early learning and childcare services is safe.
"Continued operation of these services is also in the interest of children and is critical for working parents, especially those in the workforce on whom we rely to deliver essential services.
"My department will continue to ensure that all early learning and childcare providers and professionals are supported to deliver their services safely," said Minister O’Gorman.
Due to the short extension to the Christmas break for schools, and the heightened level of restrictions some fluctuation in attendance at early learning and childcare services is expected.
The minister confirmed that his department would continue to make payments for its schemes where attendance in January is lower than anticipated.
Minister O’ Gorman will meet with the Early Learning and Childcare Covid-19 Advisory Group today, Thursday, December 31 to brief sectoral representatives on this matter.
Continued strict adherence to public health measures by families and early learning and childcare providers is urged.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Chiara Lisa Carra and Elysia O’Leary with their project- 'Smart Protective Sporting Gear' Picture: Chris Bellew/Fennell Photography
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.