An all-Ireland zero-Covid strategy is the best way forward says Donegal TD

"More people will be alive at the end of it" - Thomas Pringle

An all-Ireland, zero-Covid strategy is the best way forward says Donegal TD

A zero Covid strategy is what is needed - Pringle

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Independent TD for Donegal, Thomas Pringle, said unless the Government attempts an all-Ireland, zero Covid strategy, we are looking at an ongoing series of lockdowns.

"Zero Covid is getting the infection rate down as low as possible and maintaining that. And you have adequate contact tracing, so when a case arises you jump on that case, you get all their contacts, you ensure people isolate and you stop it spreading.

“That’s what we need to do,” he said.

Deputy Pringle has been calling for an all-Ireland, zero Covid approach to the coronavirus since last year.

“Otherwise, we’re going to be in a situation where we’re going to be in constant lockdowns and we’ll be lucky if this time next year we’re actually out of it all together. And I don’t think that’s acceptable to anybody.

“I don’t think it’s acceptable to business people who are seeing their businesses closing down and opening up, closing down and opening up. It’s not acceptable to people in nursing homes. I don’t think it’s acceptable to anybody in society,” he said.

Deputy Pringle compared New Zealand, where 50,000 people watched football in a stadium, to the All-Ireland final in December played before an empty Croke Park.

He added: “I think there’s a possibility that we could actually get back to that. And the reality is if we fail, you know what will happen? More people will be alive at the end of it.”

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

