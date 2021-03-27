BREAKING: Health minister suspends vaccine operations at hospital following 'unacceptable' actions

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly has asked the HSE to suspend Covid-19 vaccination operations at the Beacon Hospital.

This follows the revelation that the private hospital had supplied leftover vaccines to staff at a private school, rather than following the correct protocol.

Minister Donnelly said: "Ireland’s vaccination programme is the most important public health programme in living memory. It is essential that the programme is run in accordance with the agreed prioritisation in order to maximise the benefit of the vaccination programme and the speed with which Ireland can emerge from Covid-19 measures.

"The provision of vaccines by the Beacon Hospital to a school was entirely inappropriate and completely unacceptable.

"I have considered this matter carefully and have worked with the HSE to assess the operational implications of suspending vaccine operations at the Beacon Hospital in Dublin.

"I have now asked the HSE to suspend vaccine operations at the Beacon Hospital with the exception of those people who have already been scheduled to get their vaccine at the centre.

"Alternative arrangements are being put in place by the HSE.

"In addition, I have asked the HSE to appoint a senior official to immediately examine what happened and make recommendations regarding any actions or changes required."