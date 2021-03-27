BREAKING: Health minister suspends vaccine operations at hospital following 'unacceptable' actions

Contact
Covie-19 vaccination programme suspended at the Beacon Hospital
Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly has asked the HSE to suspend Covid-19 vaccination operations at the Beacon Hospital.
This follows the revelation that the private hospital had supplied leftover vaccines to staff at a private school, rather than following the correct protocol.
Minister Donnelly said: "Ireland’s vaccination programme is the most important public health programme in living memory. It is essential that the programme is run in accordance with the agreed prioritisation in order to maximise the benefit of the vaccination programme and the speed with which Ireland can emerge from Covid-19 measures.
"The provision of vaccines by the Beacon Hospital to a school was entirely inappropriate and completely unacceptable.
"I have considered this matter carefully and have worked with the HSE to assess the operational implications of suspending vaccine operations at the Beacon Hospital in Dublin.
"I have now asked the HSE to suspend vaccine operations at the Beacon Hospital with the exception of those people who have already been scheduled to get their vaccine at the centre.
"Alternative arrangements are being put in place by the HSE.
"In addition, I have asked the HSE to appoint a senior official to immediately examine what happened and make recommendations regarding any actions or changes required."
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.