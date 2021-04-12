EXPLAINER: What are the changes to Covid restrictions from today, April 12

The Government announced a phased easing of Covid-19 Level 5 public health lockdown restrictions on March 30.

The following easing of restrictions commence on Monday, April 12 and continue through the month:

full return to in-school teaching

two households can meet up with one another outdoors for social and recreational purposes (this does not include private gardens).

Any meetings outdoors should be safe with continued practising of social distancing and other safe behaviours.

Masks should be worn in crowded outdoor spaces

travel restrictions will be relaxed to enable travel within own county or within 20km of residence if crossing county boundaries

all residential construction projects can recommence

Early Learning and Childcare and school aged childcare services will be added to list of essential services for construction activity during these restrictions to align with the current exemption to primary and secondary schools (where school building projects are progressing) and to allow important fire safety works to progress

From 19 April

Expansion of elite sports to include:

training for and playing of National Governing Body sanctioned and organised adult intercounty National Gaelic Games Leagues, not including under 20 or minor competitions

certain high performing athletes as approved by Sport Ireland, in a range of sports



From 26 April (subject to prevailing public health situation)

outdoor sports facilities can reopen (for example: pitches, golf courses and tennis courts, other facilities as appropriate).

outdoor visitor attractions can reopen (that is, zoos, open pet farms, heritage sites). Amusement parks are not permitted to open.

underage non-contact outdoor training in pods of 15 can recommence for all exercise activities that can be delivered outdoors including dance

maximum attendance at funerals will increase to 25 on compassionate grounds. Linked gatherings should not take place before or after funeral services

Vaccine Bonus for those fully vaccinated

current guidance for those most vulnerable to the severe impacts of COVID-19 – the over 70s and the medically vulnerable - will be aligned with that for the general population (for example: regarding use of public transport, going to shops)

those who have the full protection of the vaccine may visit indoors with one other household who also has full protection.

The Government said on March 30 that the measures announced on that day would continue up to the 4th of May, at which point the following areas will be under consideration: