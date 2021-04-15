Eight Covid-19 cases being treated in Letterkenny and Sligo

Two patients in critical care at Letterkenny University Hospital

Staff Reporter

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

Visiting restrictions remain in place at Letterkenny University Hospital

Six confirmed Covid-19 cases are being treated at Letterkenny University Hospital

Eight patients are being treated for Covid-19 at the north-west’s two acute hospitals.

There was no change at Letterkenny University Hospital where six confirmed cases were being treated on Wednesday evening, the latest HSE figures show. The hospital is treating two cases in critical care.

The number of cases being treated at Sligo University Hospital increased by one to two. No confirmed were being treated in critical care.

There were 174 cases being treated at hospitals around the country at 8pm on Wednesday, with 48 of those in critical care.

The largest number of cases, 21, is in Dublin’s Beaumont Hospital.