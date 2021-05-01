Donegal TDs to meet CMO and Health Minister to discuss the serious Covid-19 situation in Donegal

Donegal TD Joe McHugh is to meet with Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan and Health Minister Stephen Donnelly to discuss the ongoing issues with Covid-19 in Donegal.

The former minister is calling for more supports for the county after Donegal was singled out for criticism for non-compliance with Covid-19 restrictions. He acknowledged that a huge effort was needed locally, but stressed the need for more test centres too.

There has been quite a backlash in the county to Dr Holohan's comments, and those of Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn.

The vast majority of people in Donegal have been fully compliant with Covid-19 restrictions, and they found the CMO's generalistaion difficult to stomach.

It is hoped that this evening's meeting between Dr Holohan, Minister Donnelly and Donegal TDs will lead to a workable plan to improve the situation in Donegal.