A further 4,791 cases of Covid-19 reported as hospital numbers drop

The Department of Health has reported a further 4,791 confirmed cases of Covid-19.
As of 8am on Saturday, 536 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, down from 571 on Friday.
Of the Covid-19 patients in hospital, 118 are in ICU, no change on Friday.
Sixteen Covid-19 patients were in Letterkenny University Hospital on Friday night, up one from Thursday, with one of those in ICU. There had been one new Covid-19 admission in the previous 24 hours.
As of 8am today, 536 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 118 are in ICU.
*Daily case numbers may change due to future data validation
Sligo University Hospital was treating ten Covid-19 patients, up one in 24 hours, with two in ICU. HSE figures show each hospital has one ICU bed available.
