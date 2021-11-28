Covid-19 patients in hospitals rise by 30 as  3,735 new cases confirmed 

As of 8am on Sunday there are 566 Covid-19 patients in hospital, up 30 on Saturday
Another 3,735 confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been reported in the State.
The @hpscireland has today been notified of 3,735* confirmed cases of #COVID19.— Department of Health (@roinnslainte) November 28, 2021
*Daily case numbers may change due to future data validation
There were 15 Covid-19 cases in Letterkenny University Hospital on Saturday night, down one from Friday, with three of those in ICU. The hospital had three Covid-19 admissions in 24 hours.
The number of cases at Sligo University Hospital has remained at ten with two in ICU. There were no new admissions between Friday and Saturday.
Regulations are being drawn up urgently to give effect to the new travel and home quarantine policies
