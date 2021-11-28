Ireland's response to Covid-19 variant Omicron outlined by Department of Health

Regulations are being drawn up urgently to give effect to the new travel and home quarantine policies
The National Public Health Emergency Team is considering new restrictions to prevent a surge of Omicron Covid-19 variant cases in Ireland, according to the Department of Health.
The Department issued a statement on Saturday night outlining the latest response to the emergences of the worrying mutant.
"While not formally notified by European Alert Systems, the Department of Health is aware of media reports of the new variant SARS-CoV-2 Variant B.1.1.529 (Omicron) cases in the UK, Italy, Germany, and Belgium," the department said.
"A series of initial measures have been put in place to mitigate against the arrival of this variant to Ireland.
"The NPHET Epidemiological Team are meeting regularly over the weekend to monitor the situation and are currently considering further required measures," it said.
The Department outlined that measures currently in place include:
READ MORE: A further 4,791 cases of Covid-19 reported as hospital numbers drop
Regulations are being drawn up urgently to give effect to the new travel and home quarantine policies
Dull and damp in the morning with scattered outbreaks of rain, and possible sleet in the early morning
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.