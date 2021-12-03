Donegal Gardaí hit by Covid-19 outbreak

A Covid-19 outbreak is affecting the Donegal Garda Division.
A Covid-19 outbreak has placed the Donegal Garda Division under strain.
There are 21 members of an Garda Síochána in Donegal who are absent at the moment due to either a positive test or are awaiting a test result.
A breakout among members in the Donegal Town Garda Station has resulted in six members testing positive for Covid-19 in the last week.
“Covid is posing a big challenge in Donegal,” Chief Superintendent Terry McGinn said.
“We have a big challenge in Donegal Town as six members out leaves a big gap in the services.”
The highest amount of serving Gardaí in Donegal who were off at the one time due to Covid-19 in 2021 was 52.
Superintendent McGinn, speaking at the December meeting of the Joint Policing Committee, said she was happy with the policing plan in place for the weekend given the absence of a high volume of members.
