Significant rise in Covid-19 patients at Letterkenny University Hospital

Letterkenny University Hospital : The number of patients with the disease at the hospital has increased by ten in 24 hours
There has been a significant increase in patients with Covid-19 being treated at Letterkenny University Hospital.
The hospital is treating 28 patients with Covid-19, according to figures released by the Health Service Executive.
The figures show six new Covid-19 patients were admitted to the hospital in the lastest 24-hour period, the second-highest number of admissions in the country.
The number of patients with the disease at the hospital has increased by ten in 24 hours.
Two of the patients are being treated in ICU.
There were six patients with the disease in Sligo University Hospital as of 8pm on Monday night, an increase of one in 24 hours. One patient with the disease was admitted in the same period and the hospital is treating one Covid-19 patient in ICU.
As of 8am on Tuesday morning, there were 521 patients with the virus in hospitals around the country, an increase of 60 from Monday's. Of those, 92 were in ICU.
The Health Service Executive in the north-west stressed on Tuesday morning that urgent care calls are prioritised and dealt with first
