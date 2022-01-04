Search

04 Jan 2022

Visiting suspended at Letterkenny University Hospital due to Covid-19

The hospital is treating the highest number of Covid-19 cases in the country  

Letterkenny University Hospital: The suspension of visiting will remain in place for one week and will be kept under review

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

Visiting has been suspended at Letterkenny University Hospital due to the high number of Covid-19 cases.

As of 8pm on Monday, there were 59 patients at the hospital undergoing treatment for the disease, four of whom are in the hospital’s intensive care unit. The hospital had nine confirmed cases in the previous 24 hours, the joint highest in the country.

The hospital confirmed an outbreak of Covid-19 late last week.

The suspension of visiting will remain in place for one week and will be kept under review.

Management said the suspension of visiting is due to “the rising number of Covid-19 cases in the community and current outbreaks of Covid-19 within the hospital”.

Visiting will be facilitated on compassionate grounds on an exceptional basis only. Anyone wishing to arrange a visit on compassionate grounds is asked to contact the ward manager in advance.

Separate arrangements are in place for access to the maternity department for nominated support partners in line with national guidance.

 

