18 Jan 2022

Less than half of 12 to 15 year olds in Donegal fully vaccinated

County still has country’s lowest fully vaccinated rate

Figures show 87.4% of people in the county over 18 are fully vaccinated

Reporter:

Declan Magee

18 Jan 2022

Email:

declan.magee@iconicnews.ie

Less than half of children aged 12 to 15 in Donegal are fully vaccinated, the latest figures show.

Figures from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre show 49.1 % of children aged 12 to 15 are fully vaccinated, significantly lower than the national average of 69.3%.

The percentage of the age group vaccinated in the county is substantially lower other counties.

The next lowest percentage is in Monaghan with 56%.

The highest percentage of fully vaccinated 12 to 15 year olds is in Wicklow at 77.7%.

Donegal remains the county with the lowest percentage of its eligible population fully vaccinated. The figures don’t include those who have been vaccinated in Northern Ireland.

Figures up to January 9 show 87.4% of people in the county over 18 are fully vaccinated, compared to the national average of 94.6%. The next lowest county is Monaghan with 86.9%.

The county with the highest percentage is Carlow at 99.9% followed by Wexford on 99.5%.

The next lowest vaccinated age group in Donegal is 18 to 19 years at 69.5%.

