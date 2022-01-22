Donegal pub introduces early closing times despite lifting of restrictions 

A Donegal pub is to introduce earlier closing times despite the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions as part of an effort to provide “a safe and friendly environment” for customers.

Mannie’s Bar in Convoy has taken the step as it prepares to welcome back some regulars who have not been in the bar in almost two years.

Despite the lifting of most restrictions on hospitality from 6am on Saturday, including 8pm closing, the bar will close it’s doors at 11pm on Fridays and Saturdays, 10pm between Monday and Thursday and 9pm on Sundays.

Manus Gallagher of the bar said in a Facebook post on Saturday that while the lifting of restrictions “was great news”, “I still have to provide a safe and friendly environment for all my customers”.

He said now is the time to welcome back all the bar’s regulars, including those who have not been back since restrictions were first put in place in March 2020.

“ I have been talking to a lot of customers over the pandemic and the feedback I was getting centered mainly on closing times,” he said.

“The idea to close the front doors at these times is to try and get people to come out a bit earlier and home earlier, especially Sunday.

“I want customers to come to Mannie's to be able to socialise in a safe and friendly way, have the craic and banter that is part of this pub since 1898.”

Covid-19 has meant that people who come to bars in the, “don’t want want to be tortured by other people who may have too much drink,” he added.

As part of the return to normality, he said the bar hopes to start a weekly spin the wheel competition on Saturday nights with a jackpot of €1,000 along with live music.

Pubs across the county on Saturday have been adjusting to the lifting of restrictions with the return of sitting at the bar and end of vaccine passes for entry among the most welcome features of the return to normal.