28 Jul 2022

South Inishowen has the lowest level of Covid-19 vaccines and boosters

The area also has the lowest percentage of fully vaccinated five to 11-year-olds

Figures show 36% of the population of the Buncrana local electoral area is fully vaccinated and has received a first booster

Reporter:

Declan Magee

28 Jul 2022 1:51 PM

The south Inishowen area has the lowest percentage of people fully vaccinated and boosted against Covid-19 in the State, new figures show.
Figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) show 36% of the population of the Buncrana local electoral area (LEA) is fully vaccinated and has received a first booster up to the end of June.

This compares to 74% in Rathfarnham-Templeogue in Dublin, which has the highest rate in the State.
The north Inishowen area also has one of the lowest levels of fully vaccinated and boosted, at 43%.

The highest percentage in Donegal is in the Glenties LEA at 61%, followed by the Donegal LEA at 58%. In the Milford LEA the figure is 54%. The Letterkenny area has 52% of its population fully vaccinated and boosted while in the Lifford-Stranorlar LEA the figure is 49%.

The south Inishowen area also has the lowest rate of fully vaccinated five to 11-year-olds in the country at 4%, compared to 53%, the highest figure in the country. In north Inishowen, 5% of the age group is fully vaccinated. The highest percentage in the county is in the Letterkenny area at 15% while in the Glenties and Donegal LEAs, 10% of the age group has been fully vaccinated, with 9% in Milford and 7% in the Lifford-Stranorlar LEA.

Local News

