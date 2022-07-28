Search

28 Jul 2022

Donegal's residential vacancy rate stands at almost 10% - new report finds

666 residential buildings were under construction in Donegal in June 2022

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

28 Jul 2022 1:50 PM

The residential vacancy rate in Donegal was 9.7% in June 2022, a new report has revealed.

This figure was higher than the national residential vacancy rate of 4.2% according to figures released in the latest GeoDirectory Residential Buildings Report. 

The twice-annual residential buildings report, prepared by EY, found that a total of 86,708 residential buildings were classified as vacant across Ireland by GeoDirectory, a 5.9% drop when compared to the previous year. 

Out of the 26 counties surveyed, the residential vacancy rate decreased in all but one, Wicklow. The highest vacancy rates in the country were found in the west and north-west of the country.

In Donegal, 666 residential buildings were under construction in June 2022.

707 new residential address in Donegal points were added to the GeoDirectory database in the twelve months to June 2022.  

In Donegal, there were 1,280 residential property transactions, 9.6% of which were new dwellings. The average property price in the county was €162,969.

