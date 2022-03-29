Search

31 Mar 2022

Donegal man charged with false imprisonment of woman and threat to kill garda

The defendant also faces charges of criminal damage, theft and dangerous driving

Donegal Town Courthouse

Donegal Town Courthouse. PHOTO: Siobhán McNamara

29 Mar 2022 6:57 PM

A 51-year-old man has appeared in court charged with falsely imprisoning a woman, as well as theft and criminal damage of her phone.

Ciaran Burke of Drumduff, Mountcharles had previously been charged with assaulting a garda, producing a thick chain in the course of the assault, and threatening to kill the garda.

New charges brought against Burke ahead of Monday’s sitting of Donegal District Court were: false imprisonment of Jennifer Sweeney at Drumduff, Inver, contrary to Section 15 of the Non-Fatal Offences Against The Person Act; theft of a Samsung Galaxy Phone belonging to Jennifer Sweeney at Leghowney, Donegal Town; criminal damage to the phone, also at Leghowney; three counts of dangerous driving, one each of which was allegedly committed at N56 Drumbeagh, Mountcharles, Leghowney, Donegal Town, and Dromore, Mountcharles. 

All of the offences are alleged to have been committed on December 18, 2021.

Garda Christopher Sweeney told the court that the defendant made no reply to the charges after caution.

Inspector David Durkin told Judge Alan Mitchell that the Director of Public Prosecutions directed trial by indictment.

Burke had been brought before a previous court charged that on the same date, he allegedly assaulted  Garda Jim Connolly; that in the course of a dispute he produced a large thick chain approximately 12 to 18 inches long, and that he threatened to kill or cause serious harm to Garda Connolly. 

Burke was released on continuing bail on condition that he have no contact whatsoever with the injured party, directly or indirectly; that he stay away from the townland of Munterneese, Mountcharles; that he sign on at Donegal Town Garda Station once a week; that he be contactable by mobile phone 24 hours a day. 

Judge Mitchell adjourned the matter to May 4 for service of the book of evidence. 

He granted legal aid in respect of Tracy Horan Solicitors.

