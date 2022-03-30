Search

31 Mar 2022

Man facing five dangerous driving charges warned bail 'could be revoked'

The defendant was warned not to drive again without a licence

A 21-year-old man has been arrested and charged on five counts of dangerous driving. 

Shay Mitchell with addresses listed at Legnathraw, St Johnston and 64 Ard O’Donnell, Letterkenny was brought before Donegal District Court on Monday. 

Garda Chantelle Cunningham gave evidence of arresting the defendant on the five charges alleged to have occurred on March 26, 2022 at Tullyrap, Lifford, Freddyglass Raphoe, The Diamond, Castlefin, Mullaghinney, Raphoe and on the N15 at Castlefin. She said that he made no reply when charged. 

Mitchell is also facing charges of driving without licence or insurance at Donegal Road, Ballybofey on October 10, 2020, and of failing to produce his licence or insurance documents. 

The defendant was released on bail on condition that he be of good behaviour, not commit any offence and sign on once a week at a nominated garda station.

Judge Alan Mitchell warned the defendant: “There is a strong likelihood that if you are caught driving without a licence, you could have your bail revoked.

