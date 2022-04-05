Letterkenny woman faces trial for supply of cocaine

A Letterkenny woman is to stand trial on drugs charges.
Susan Orr, a 42-year-old of Ballymacool Wood, appeared a Letterkenny District Court for a brief hearing.
Garda Halligan gave evidence of serving a book of evidence on Orr at 10.40am on April 4, 2022.
Orr is charged with possession of €2,000 worth of cocaine. She is further charged with possession of the drug with the intent to sell or supply.
Sergeant Jim Collins told the court that the Director of Public Prosecutions has consented for the accused to be sent forward to the next sitting of Letterkenny Circuit Court, which commences on May 10, 2022.
Judge Alan Mitchell administered the alibi warning and made a section 56 order relating to videotapes of interviews.
Legal aid was granted to solicitor Mr Rory O’Brien and one legal counsel assigned.
No bail conditions were sought by Gardaí.
Members of the public have received the text message in recent days which claims they must pay a customs fee to release a package
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.