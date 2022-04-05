Search

06 Apr 2022

Man sent to Central Criminal Court after alleged rape in Donegal

The man also faces a charge relating to an alleged sexual assault

Letterkenny court house.

Reporter:

Court Reporter

05 Apr 2022 7:34 PM

A man in his 30s has been forwarded to stand trial for an alleged rape in County Donegal.

The man appeared for a brief hearing at Letterkenny District Court this week.

Garda Halligan gave evidence of serving a book of evidence on the man, who cannot be named for legal reasons.

The accused faces one charge of rape and one of sexual assault.

Sergeant Jim Collins told the Court that the Director of Public Prosecutions has consented for the man to be forwarded to the present sitting of the Central Criminal Court.

Judge Alan Mitchell made a section 56 order relating to tapes of interviews and administered the alibi warning.

Legal aid was granted to solicitor Mr Patsy Gallagher and two legal counsel were assigned.

The man was granted bail in his own bond of €1,000. Conditions of his bail are that he have no contact, directly or indirectly, with the alleged injured party or any civilian prosecution witnesses.

Judge Mitchell said he was imposing reporting restrictions due to the nature of the offences.

