Donegal man faces drug supply trial

A Carrigart man has been sent forward for trial on drugs charges.
Joseph McHugh, a 35-year-old of Riverside, Tullagh, Carrigart, was before Letterkenny District Court on the matter.
McHugh is charged with having cocaine to the value of €3,479 value of cocaine as well as a ‘nominal’ value of cannabis.
McHugh faces charges of possession and possession with the intent to sell or supply.
Sergeant Jim Collins told the court that the Director of Public Prosecutions has consented for the accused to be sent to the next sitting of Letterkenny Circuit Court, which commences on May 10, 2022.
Garda Halligan gave evidence of serving a book of evidence on the accused.
Judge Alan Mitchell administered the alibi warning to McHugh and made a section 56 order relating to tapes of interviews.
Legal aid was granted to solicitor Mr Kieran Dillon and one legal counsel was assigned.
