Woman head-butted female Garda when ejected from pub

A Lifford woman head butted a Garda before spitting and kicking two men who attempted to eject her from a licensed premises.

Shyann Crawford, 20, of Croaghan Heights Lifford was charged with disorderly conduct in a public place.

Crawford also faced a charge of being intoxicated in a public place.

The accused appeared at Letterkenny District Court in relation to the incident at the Banjo Tavern, Castlefin on September 4, 2020.

The court heard that Crawford heat butted a female Garda.

Sergeant Jim Collins told the court that Crawford spat in the face of the licence before kicking and spitting on another male who went to assist in her removal.

“She continually spat and kicked out at all three,” Sergeant Collins said.

“She continued to be abusive, shouting ‘tramp’, ‘whore’ and ‘slut’ to the female.”

The Garda was left with a small bald patch on her head and a bruised nose as a result of the incident.

Solicitor Mr Donough Cleary submitted a medical report.

“There is no definitive diagnosis, although things have improved,” Mr Cleary said.

Crawford was accompanied by her parents to court.

Judge Alan Mitchell remanded Crawford on continuing bail and adjourned the case to June 27, 2022, to allow for the preparation of a probation report.

Judge Mitchell told Crawford: “Think what if that had happened to you or a friend and what effect it would have.”