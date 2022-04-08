Search

08 Apr 2022

Drove off without paying for fuel, then paid the 'wrong' shop

The man appeared at Letterkenny District Court

A man who left a forecourt without paying for fuel repaid the money to the wrong filling station.

The case of Piotr Knobel was heard at Letterkenny District Court this week.

Knobel, 39, of Cashel Park, Lisnennan, Letterkenny, pleaded guilty to a charge relating to September 3, 2020.

Knobel was charged with making off from Tobin’s Service Station without paying for €20 of fuel.

Solicitor for Knobel, Mr Frank Dorrian, told the court that his client never left his car.

“His wife went into the shop to use the facilities and he thought that his wife paid,” Mr Dorrian said.

Knobel, Mr Dorrian said, subsequently paid the sum of €20 to the wrong filling station.

Judge Alan Mitchell said if Knobel paid €150 to Leterkenny Youth and Community Club he would strike out the matter. The case was adjourned to July 4, 2022.

