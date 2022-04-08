Drove off without paying for fuel, then paid the 'wrong' shop

Tobins' Service Station
A man who left a forecourt without paying for fuel repaid the money to the wrong filling station.
The case of Piotr Knobel was heard at Letterkenny District Court this week.
Knobel, 39, of Cashel Park, Lisnennan, Letterkenny, pleaded guilty to a charge relating to September 3, 2020.
Knobel was charged with making off from Tobin’s Service Station without paying for €20 of fuel.
Solicitor for Knobel, Mr Frank Dorrian, told the court that his client never left his car.
“His wife went into the shop to use the facilities and he thought that his wife paid,” Mr Dorrian said.
Knobel, Mr Dorrian said, subsequently paid the sum of €20 to the wrong filling station.
Judge Alan Mitchell said if Knobel paid €150 to Leterkenny Youth and Community Club he would strike out the matter. The case was adjourned to July 4, 2022.
Pat McLaughlin: ‘I admit I was a bit scared but I would say to all men, get yourselves checked and don't take it for granted that it is only women that get breast cancer’
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.