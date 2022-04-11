Man in court after becoming abusive at Letterkenny hospital

A man who became abusive to to staff and others at Letterkenny University Hospital has appeared in court.

Gardaí were called to LUH on April 3, 2022 due to a man being abusive.

On arrival at the hospital, Gardaí found Ciaran Gillespie in a highly intoxicated state.

Gillespie, 35, of Solomons Hill, Letterkenny, was before Letterkenny District Court in connection with the matter.

“Because he was so intoxicated, Gardaí had no choice but to arrest him for his own safety and that of others,” Sergeant Gerard Dalton said.

“He became very abusive to Gardai when they went to arrest him.”

Solicitor for Gillespie, Ms Catriona Bonner, said Gillespie was ‘in the course of a drinking binge’ at the time and was in a ‘continuing spiral’.

“There is a bit of a pattern here,” Ms Bonner said.

The court heard that Gillespie has previous convictions for obstruction, public order and road traffic matters.

On the day in question, Gillespie had taken librium before consuming alcohol.

“He has been taken under the wing of his parents since this,” Ms Bonner said. “He has fully detoxed and he is extremely embarrassed.”

Ms Bonner said her client would apologise to Gardaí and staff at the hospital and outlined that she had warned Gillespie that he was ‘skating on thin ice’.

Judge Patricia Cronin said she was concerned that the incident had happened at the hospital.

“The hospital is where people go for assistance,” Judge Cronin said. “They don’t need to be confronted by someone who is drunk and abusive.”

Acknowledging the efforts being made by Gillespie, Judge Cronin remanded him on bail and adjourned the matter until July 11 to allow for the preparation of a probation and welfare report.