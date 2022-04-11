Search

11 Apr 2022

Man to stand trial in Donegal on money laundering charges

A book of evidence was served on the man who appeared before Letterkenny District Court

A man has been sent forward to stand trial in Donegal on three alleged money laundering charges.

Abraham Abiola Philips, 23, with an address at Port Road, Letterkenny, will go before Letterkenny Circuit Court.

At Letterkenny District Court, Garda McHugh gave evidence of serving a book of evidence on Philips.

The charges carry a maximum penalty of 14 years, the court was told.

The Director of Public Prosecutions has consented for the accused to be forward to the next sitting of Letterkenny Circuit Court, which commences on May 10, 2022.

Judge Patricia Cronin administered the alibi warning and made a section 56 order relating to videotapes of interviews.

Philips was remanded on bail on his own bond of €250.

Legal aid was granted to solicitor Mr Patsy Gallagher and one senior counsel assigned.

