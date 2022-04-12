Brick put through front window of house in Stranorlar attack

Gardaí in Letterkenny are investigating the attack
A front window of a house has been smashed after a brick was thrown through it in an attack in Stranorlar.
The incident happened between midnight on Sunday, April 10 and midday on Monday, April 11 at a house on Chapel Street in the town.
Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have information in relation to the attack to contact them at Letterkenny garda station on 074 91 67100.
