Man's attempts to 'diffuse a situation' led to arrest in Letterkenny

An Tyrone man charged with assault and two public order offences became embroiled in a disagreement when attempted to ‘diffuse a situation’.

The case of Troy Preston, of Kilstrule Park, Ardstraw, Omagh, was before Letterkenny District Court.

Sergeant Gerard Dalton told the court that at 3.30am on February 27, 2022, Gardai observed Preston, who was said to be ‘very intoxicated’ shouting at another male in Letterkenny.

Preston, who has no previous convictions, was arrested and conveyed to Letterkenny Garda Station.

Solicitor Mr Frank Dorrian said Preston and his ladyfriend were out for the evening.

“There was a great deal of alcohol consumed and his ability to measure his behaviour was affected by that,” Mr Dorrian said.

“His girlfriend was approached and accosted and some argument was in progress.

“He tried to diffuse a situation and in doing so attracted the attention of another. He was behaving in an anti-social manner, but he didn’t set out to do it.

“He is 19, with no previous convictions. Alcohol doesn’t play a big part in his life, but it played a significant role that night. The behaviour is untypical and certainly no such pattern will develop.”

Preston is a full-time student at the Greenmount agriculture college in Antrim.

Judge Patricia Cronin ordered Preston to make a €200 contribution to the Letterkenny Youth and Community Club. Payment of the sum would see the charges struck out.