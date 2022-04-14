Rathmullan man pays compensation and charity donation in 12-year-old case

A Rathmullan man arrested on foot of a bench warrant repaid outstanding compensation and was ordered to make a donation to a charitable organisation.
Detective Garda Enda Jennings told Letterkenny District Court that he arrested Edward O’Donnell, of Ray, Rathmullan, by arrangement on foot of a bench warrant.
O’Donnell was arrested at High Road, Letterkenny on Monday.
He was charged with the unlawful taking of a mechanically propelled vehicle and with entering a building without consent on august 21, 2010.
O’Donnell told Judge Patricia Cronin that he did not wish to obtain legal representation.
O’Donnell was asked to pay €130 to the victim in the case and €500 to Donegal Special Olympics.
The money was given to Detective Garda Jennings.
Noting that the funds were paid and the warrant executed, Judge Cronin struck the matter out.
