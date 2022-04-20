Man facing 32 charges of animal cruelty to stand trial

A Derry man will stand trial in Donegal on 32 animal welfare charges.
Philip Barnfield (58), with an address in Derry, was before Falcarragh District Court.
Sergeant Jim Collins gave evidence of serving a book of evidence on Barnfield at Letterkenny courthouse at 11.27am on April 20, 2022.
All 32 charges are contained within the book and there are no summary matters to be added, the court heard.
Included in the charges are that the accused did not register or microchip animals in his possession, a donkey, a pony and a dog.
All charges, under the Animal Welfare Act, relate to a location at Casruse, Newtowncunningham on dates in May 2020.
The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has consented for the accused to be sent for trial to the next sitting of Letterkenny Circuit Court, which commences on May 10 next.
Solicitor Mr Patsy Gallagher asked the court to assign one junior counsel.
Judge Deirdre Gearty administered the alibi warning.
