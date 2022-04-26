Buncrana man asked to make charity donation after Covid house party

A Buncrana man was told to make a charitable donation after being caught at a house party in Carrigart when Covid-19 restrictions were in place.

Shane McCallion (26), with an address at Ard naGreine, Buncrana, was charged in connection with an incident on April 3, 2021.

Letterkenny District Court heard that Gardai attended a property at Devlinreagh, Carrigart at 10.24pm after receiving a report that people who were not from the area were staying in a house.

Sergeant Jim Collins said Gardaí spoke to the occupants who made full admissions. The people were from Buncrana and were at a house party, Sergeant Collins said.

A fixed charge penalty notice was issued but was unpaid.

Solicitor for McCallion, Mr Ciaran Mac Lochlainn, said his client and a number of friends were staying in an Airbnb.

“He took the full blame and he co-operated fully,” Mr Mac Lochlainn said.

McCallion was not present in court as he is currently in England, Mr Mac Lochlainn said.

Judge Deirdre Gearty said that if McCallion made a €250 donation to St Vincent De Paul the matter could be struck out. The case was adjourned to May 12, 2022.