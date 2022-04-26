Donegal man dropped pants and resisted arrest

Letterkenny court house.
A Bridgend man dropped his pants as he resisted arrest.
The case of Dermott Quinn, a 23-year-old of Dunberry Hill, Bridgend, was before Letterkenny District Court.
Quinn was charged with disorderly conduct at Kerr’s Bay, Rathmullan on August 3, 2021.
Sergeant Jim Collins told the court that Gardaí observed an intoxicated male at 1.24am.
“He dropped his pants and began shouting at persons present,” Sergeant Collins said.
When Gardaí attempted to arrest him, Quinn refused to get into the back of the patrol car.
A fixed charge penalty notice was issued, but was unpaid.
Solicitor for Quinn, Mr Ciaran Mac Lochlainn, said his client, an unemployed plasterer was in Rathmullan for the annual regatta and had ‘far too much to drink’.
“He is highly embarrassed,” Mr Mac Lochlainn said.
Judge Deirdre Gearty fined Quinn €200, giving him five months to pay.
