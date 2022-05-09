Man to face trial for false imprisonment of woman and other related charges

A 51-year-old man has been sent forward for trial for offences including false imprisonment of a woman and threatening to kill a garda.

Last Wednesday’s sitting of Donegal District Court heard that Ciaran Burke of Drumduff, Mountcharles, was served with the book of evidence.

He is charged with assaulting a garda, producing a thick chain 12 to 18 inches long in the course of the assault, and threatening to kill the garda. He is also charged with false imprisonment of Jennifer Sweeney at Drumduff, Inver, contrary to Section 15 of the Non-Fatal Offences Against The Person Act; theft of a Samsung Galaxy Phone belonging to Jennifer Sweeney at Leghowney, Donegal Town; criminal damage to the phone, also at Leghowney; three counts of dangerous driving, one each of which was allegedly committed at N56 Drumbeagh, Mountcharles, Leghowney, Donegal Town, and Dromore, Mountcharles.

All of the offences are alleged to have been committed on December 18, 2021.

Inspector David Durkin told the court that the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) had instructed that the dangerous driving and assault charges be dealt with in the district court. The other five offences were included in the book of evidence and will be heard in the circuit court.

The inspector said the DPP consented that Burke be sent forward for trial to the next sitting of Donegal Circuit Court sitting in Letterkenny, starting on December 6.

Barrister Simon Gillespie asked if all the charges could be heard together at the circuit court.

“It would be tidier to have them dealt with together since it was one incident,” he said.

Judge Sandra Murphy acknowledged that the charges were connected but said she would follow the DPP directions.

Burke was remanded on continuing bail on condition that he have no contact whatsoever with the injured party, directly or indirectly; that he stay away from the townland of Munterneese, Mountcharles; that he sign on at Donegal Town Garda Station once a week; that he be contactable by mobile phone 24 hours a day.

Legal aid was granted to Tracy Horan Solicitors and one barrister (junior counsel).

The non circuit court charges were adjourned to January 4.