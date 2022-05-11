Man pleads guilty to criminal damage to house and van

Letterkenny court house.
A Donegal man has pleaded guilty to two counts of criminal damage in Milford.
Denis McGettigan, a 56-year-old from Glebe, Kilmacrennan, stands charged with the offences in February, 2021.
McGettigan is charged with damaging two front lights on a Peugeot van belonging to Hugh Flood at Carrownagonagh, Milford
He is also charged with smashing the front window of a house, the property of Kathleen McGettigan, at Carrownagonagh, Milford.
McGettigan appeared at Letterkenny Circuit Court, where he was formally arraigned on the charges. He spoke only to plead guilty to the charges.
Defence counsel, Sean McGee BL, sought an extension of legal aid to cover the preparation of a psychological report.
Judge John Aylmer adjourned the matter to the October sitting of Letterkenny District Court.
Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue with Cllr Paul Canning at the newly developed Newtowncunnigham Primary Care Centre
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.