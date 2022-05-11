Letterkenny man pleads guilty to money laundering charge

Letterkenny court house.
A 24-year-old Letterkenny man has pleaded guilty to a money laundering charge relating to almost €10,000 which was the proceeds of criminal activity.
Gary Mirren, with an address at Leck Cottages, Letterkenny, was formally arraigned at Letterkenny Circuit Court this week.
Mirren was present and pleaded guilty before Judge John Aylmer.
Mirren is charged that on June 26, 2019, that he was engaged in converting, transferring, handling, acquiring, possessing or using the proceeds of criminal conduct, laundering €9,987.37, credited to an AIB account, while knowing that or being reckless as to whether or not the property was the proceeds of criminal conduct. The account was in Mirren’s name.
Counsel for Mirren, Ms Fiona Crawford BL, said her client had offered a plea on a full facts basic.
Judge Aylmer adjourned the matter to the October session of Letterkenny Circuit Court to allow for the preparation of a probation and welfare report.
