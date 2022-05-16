Woman to stand trial in Letterkenny on 13 money laundering charges

Letterkenny court house.
A woman will stand trial in Letterkenny on 13 money laundering charges.
Tiwalde Yusuff, a 22-year-old with an address at Sommerfield, Castlebar, County Mayo, appeared via video link at Letterkenny District Court.
Garda Linda Halligan gave evidence of serving a book of evidence on the accused’s solicitor, Ms Maureen Gallagher. All charges are contained in the book and there will be no summary matters, Sergeant Gerard Dalton said.
The court heard that Yusuff is eight months pregnant and the case was adjourned by Judge Brendan O’Reilly to September.
The Director of Public Prosecutions has directed prosecution on indictment.
At a previous sitting of the court, Judge Deirdre Gearty granted bail in the accused’s own bond of €500 in cash. An independent surety of €1000 in cash was sought. The surety, provided by a family member who accompanied the accused to court, was approved by Gardai.
Yusuff is to remain contactable via mobile phone 24/7 on a number provided to Gardai and is to commit no further offence and be of good behaviour.
