Search

16 May 2022

Woman to stand trial in Letterkenny on 13 money laundering charges

The case of the woman, who is eight months pregnant, was adjourned until September

Letterkenny court house.

Letterkenny court house.

Reporter:

Court Reporter

16 May 2022 5:20 PM

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

A woman will stand trial in Letterkenny on 13 money laundering charges.

Tiwalde Yusuff, a 22-year-old with an address at Sommerfield, Castlebar, County Mayo, appeared via video link at Letterkenny District Court.

Garda Linda Halligan gave evidence of serving a book of evidence on the accused’s solicitor, Ms Maureen Gallagher. All charges are contained in the book and there will be no summary matters, Sergeant Gerard Dalton said.

The court heard that Yusuff is eight months pregnant and the case was adjourned by Judge Brendan O’Reilly to September.

The Director of Public Prosecutions has directed prosecution on indictment.

At a previous sitting of the court, Judge Deirdre Gearty granted bail in the accused’s own bond of €500 in cash. An independent surety of €1000 in cash was sought. The surety, provided by a family member who accompanied the accused to court, was approved by Gardai.

Yusuff is to remain contactable via mobile phone 24/7 on a number provided to Gardai and is to commit no further offence and be of good behaviour.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media